Terex (NYSE:TEX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-4.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.83.

NYSE:TEX traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.00. 1,442,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.93. Terex has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $55.60.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terex will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Terex in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Terex from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.25.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Terex by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.