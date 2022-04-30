Territorial Bancorp Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

Territorial Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. Territorial Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 51.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 26.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

TBNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, COO Vernon Hirata sold 3,546 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $83,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,999.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. 54.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

