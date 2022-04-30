Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 26.10%.

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $211.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.47. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95.

In related news, COO Vernon Hirata sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $83,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,999.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 10.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TBNK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

