Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

TBNK stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $26.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.94%.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, COO Vernon Hirata sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $83,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,999.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. 54.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TBNK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

