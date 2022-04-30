Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

TBNK opened at $22.71 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $26.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on TBNK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

In other news, COO Vernon Hirata sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $83,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,999.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $460,000. 54.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

