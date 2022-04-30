TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Announces Earnings Results

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 4.18%.
NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. TFS Financial has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $22.54.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is an increase from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 434.63%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
TFS Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TFS Financial (TFSL)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.