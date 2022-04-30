TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Announces Earnings Results

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 4.18%.

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. TFS Financial has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $22.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is an increase from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 434.63%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TFS Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

