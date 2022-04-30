Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, a growth of 194.3% from the March 31st total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS TGSNF remained flat at $$15.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37. Tgs Asa has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

