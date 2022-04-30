Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, a growth of 194.3% from the March 31st total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS TGSNF remained flat at $$15.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37. Tgs Asa has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76.
About Tgs Asa (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tgs Asa (TGSNF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.