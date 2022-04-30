The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.63 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) to post sales of $11.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allstate’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $12.00 billion. Allstate posted sales of $12.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allstate will report full year sales of $47.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.16 billion to $48.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $49.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.05 billion to $50.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allstate.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.21.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,237 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,916,000 after acquiring an additional 107,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $575,564,000 after acquiring an additional 119,586 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,036,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,600,000 after acquiring an additional 672,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $126.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.86. Allstate has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

