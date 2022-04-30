The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

The Carlyle Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years. The Carlyle Group has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Shares of CG stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.15. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $17,570,601.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $4,874,502.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,718,217.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 798,942 shares of company stock worth $40,354,625. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

