The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CG traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,989,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,406. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 13.61%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $356,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $17,570,601.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 798,942 shares of company stock worth $40,354,625. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

