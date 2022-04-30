The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Down 39.4% in April

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the March 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CHN stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. The China Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The China Fund by 7.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The China Fund by 133.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The China Fund by 25.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in The China Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The China Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,384,000.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

