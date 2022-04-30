The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Announces Earnings Results

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The Ensign Group updated its FY22 guidance to $4.01-4.13 EPS.

NASDAQ ENSG traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $80.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,905. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.67. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.38%.

ENSG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $10,929,554.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,860.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $380,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,547 shares of company stock worth $11,737,570. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 92.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,517,000 after purchasing an additional 130,399 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 19,914 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.