The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.01-4.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93-2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENSG. StockNews.com began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.33. 332,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,905. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $94.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.67.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.41%. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.38%.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $380,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $10,929,554.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,860.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,547 shares of company stock worth $11,737,570. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.