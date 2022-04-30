The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the March 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
GFGDU stock remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. Growth for Good Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $11.14.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFGDU. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,050,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $19,760,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $9,979,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $8,467,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $7,485,000.
The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on inclusive and environmentally sustainable companies.
