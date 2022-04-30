The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,325.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 84,966 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 72,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 283,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after buying an additional 117,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 61,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 22,025 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

