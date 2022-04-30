The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

The National Security Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Get The National Security Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NSEC opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.09 and a beta of -0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81. The National Security Group has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $16.48.

The National Security Group ( NASDAQ:NSEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter. The National Security Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.88%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The National Security Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The National Security Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The National Security Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The National Security Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.