The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Jon R. Moeller Sells 81 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 81 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $12,903.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,484,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $160.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.93 and a 200-day moving average of $154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $385.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $131.94 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.47.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.