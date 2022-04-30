The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. The Shyft Group updated its FY22 guidance to $0.75-1.41 EPS.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.58. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.54.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,451,000 after buying an additional 38,849 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 28,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

About The Shyft Group (Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.