The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vita Coco.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

COCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. Vita Coco has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.74.

In related news, CEO Martin F. Roper bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $422,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,700. 7.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

