The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,020 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,915 ($24.41) to GBX 2,020 ($25.75) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($28.55) to GBX 2,190 ($27.91) in a report on Friday, March 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($27.40) to GBX 2,160 ($27.53) in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,706.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $9.61 on Friday. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

