TheStreet Downgrades Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) to C+

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,000.00 to $3,800.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,863.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,485.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,056.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,227.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,432.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Shares of Amazon.com are going to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($7.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($16.89). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 49.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,139,474.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

