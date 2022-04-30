TheStreet Downgrades Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) to C

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BAX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.93.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $71.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International has a one year low of $69.72 and a one year high of $89.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 17,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

