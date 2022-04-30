TheStreet Downgrades National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) to C+

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NATI. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average of $41.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $45.98.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $385.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Instruments news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $57,788.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NATI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 75,799 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in National Instruments during the third quarter worth about $1,002,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,215,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 4.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 24.5% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

