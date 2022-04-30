TheStreet Lowers Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) to C

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NOK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.67) to €5.80 ($6.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

NOK stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Nokia Oyj’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.