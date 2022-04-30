TheStreet Lowers RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) to C+

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $168.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 81.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $165.99 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.92.

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 588.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

