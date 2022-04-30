TheStreet Upgrades RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) to B

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCMT. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RCM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $7.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.71. RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.35. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 49.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCMT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 452.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

