Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
TCBX stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $30.50.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCBX. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.
About Third Coast Bancshares (Get Rating)
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.