Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TCBX stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $30.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCBX. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBX. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $1,423,000. 0.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

