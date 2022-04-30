Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

TRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.30.

Shares of TRI opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $92.22 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,742,000 after purchasing an additional 706,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $191,514,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,825,000 after buying an additional 289,608 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 600,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 532,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,746,000 after buying an additional 15,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

