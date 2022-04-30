Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Insider Alexander Waislitz Buys 111,550 Shares

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Rating) insider Alexander Waislitz bought 111,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$35,361.35 ($25,439.82).

Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Alexander Waislitz acquired 288,450 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$92,304.00 ($66,405.76).

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Alexander Waislitz acquired 10,870 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$3,858.85 ($2,776.15).

On Monday, January 31st, Alexander Waislitz acquired 73,500 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,990.00 ($17,978.42).

About Thorney Technologies

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

