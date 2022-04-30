Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Insider Alexander Waislitz Buys 111,550 Shares

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Rating) insider Alexander Waislitz bought 111,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$35,361.35 ($25,439.82).
Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 22nd, Alexander Waislitz acquired 288,450 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$92,304.00 ($66,405.76).
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Alexander Waislitz acquired 10,870 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$3,858.85 ($2,776.15).
- On Monday, January 31st, Alexander Waislitz acquired 73,500 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,990.00 ($17,978.42).
