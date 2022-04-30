ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.09.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TDUP shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other ThredUp news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 13,156 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $98,801.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth about $99,675,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in ThredUp during the third quarter worth about $64,309,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in ThredUp during the third quarter worth about $57,893,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,344,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in ThredUp by 710.2% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,134,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,375 shares during the period. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The company has a market capitalization of $650.99 million and a PE ratio of -4.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.80 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.78%. ThredUp’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

