Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC) Short Interest Down 39.2% in April

Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the March 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thrive Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thrive Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Thrive Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $493,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thrive Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thrive Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THAC opened at $10.05 on Friday. Thrive Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99.

Thrive Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in healthcare and wellness industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

