thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($18.28) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.68) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($11.83) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.65 ($13.60) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($17.74) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.20) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.57 ($14.59).

TKA stock opened at €7.38 ($7.94) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.94. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($22.26) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($29.04).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

