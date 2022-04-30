Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TLRY shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $4.98 on Friday. Tilray has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 2.41.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. Tilray had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,489,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,523,000 after acquiring an additional 563,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tilray by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,611 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Tilray by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,201,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 97,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tilray by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

