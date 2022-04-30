Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Short Interest Up 63.8% in April

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,500 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the March 31st total of 327,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,682.5 days.

OTCMKTS TNHDF opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34. Times Neighborhood has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.85.

About Times Neighborhood (Get Rating)

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited provides property management and other relevant services primarily to property developers, property owners and residents, and governmental authorities in the People's Republic of China. The company offers property management services for residential properties non-residential properties.

