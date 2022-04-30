Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Short Interest Up 63.8% in April

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,500 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the March 31st total of 327,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,682.5 days.
OTCMKTS TNHDF opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34. Times Neighborhood has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.85.
