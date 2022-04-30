Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Short Interest Update

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,400 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the March 31st total of 507,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 179.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25,703 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 2,253.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 79.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 98,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDI opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.88. Titan Medical has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76.

Titan Medical ( NASDAQ:TMDI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Titan Medical will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMDI. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Titan Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

