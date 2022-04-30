TMX Group (X) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.75 per share for the quarter.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$252.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.38 million.

Get TMX Group alerts:

X stock opened at C$130.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.32 billion and a PE ratio of 21.83. TMX Group has a one year low of C$121.42 and a one year high of C$145.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$130.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$129.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on X shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TMX Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$151.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$148.25.

TMX Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.