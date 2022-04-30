Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Top Ships stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Top Ships has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOPS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Top Ships by 2,491.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Top Ships in the third quarter worth $87,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Top Ships in the third quarter worth $40,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Top Ships by 13.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Top Ships by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 257,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 672,396 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of four 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers and three 157,000 dwt tankers.

