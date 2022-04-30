Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given New C$126.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.89.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS TMTNF opened at $93.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.18 and its 200 day moving average is $88.65. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of $79.67 and a twelve month high of $96.02.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.