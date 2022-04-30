Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given New C$129.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$126.00 to C$129.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TMTNF has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.89.

TMTNF opened at $93.86 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of $79.67 and a 52-week high of $96.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.18 and its 200-day moving average is $88.65.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

