Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given New C$130.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TMTNF. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.89.

OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $93.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.65. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of $79.67 and a 12 month high of $96.02.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

