Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given New C$130.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMTNF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.89.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at $93.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.65. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $79.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.02.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

