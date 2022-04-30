Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Raised to C$130.00 at TD Securities

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TMTNF. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.89.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at $93.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.65. Toromont Industries has a one year low of $79.67 and a one year high of $96.02.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

