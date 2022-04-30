Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Given New C$130.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$125.70.

TIH stock opened at C$113.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$97.92 and a twelve month high of C$124.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$116.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$112.33.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 4.9900001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.25, for a total transaction of C$465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,336,875. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.75, for a total transaction of C$1,137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$235,462.50. Insiders sold a total of 27,300 shares of company stock worth $3,138,100 over the last three months.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

