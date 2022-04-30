Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Given New C$130.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TIH. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$125.70.

TSE TIH opened at C$113.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$116.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$112.33. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$97.92 and a 52-week high of C$124.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of C$9.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.11 billion. On average, analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 4.9900001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.00%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.75, for a total transaction of C$1,137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$235,462.50. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.25, for a total value of C$465,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,336,875. Insiders have sold a total of 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,100 in the last ninety days.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

