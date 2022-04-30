Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Increased to C$125.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TIH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$125.70.

TIH opened at C$113.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$116.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of C$9.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$97.92 and a one year high of C$124.25.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.11 billion. On average, analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 4.9900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.50, for a total transaction of C$95,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,350 shares in the company, valued at C$2,312,325. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.75, for a total value of C$1,137,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$235,462.50. Insiders sold 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,100 in the last three months.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

