Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Increased to C$126.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$125.70.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at C$113.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$116.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$112.33. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$97.92 and a 1-year high of C$124.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09. The company has a market cap of C$9.32 billion and a PE ratio of 28.27.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.11 billion. Research analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 4.9900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.25, for a total transaction of C$465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,336,875. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.75, for a total transaction of C$1,137,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$235,462.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,100.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

