Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$129.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$126.00 to C$129.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TIH. Raymond James boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$125.70.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at C$113.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$116.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$112.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.27. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$97.92 and a 12 month high of C$124.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.11 billion. Analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 4.9900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.50, for a total value of C$1,145,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,076,085.50. Also, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.00, for a total value of C$295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,150 shares in the company, valued at C$2,377,700. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,300 shares of company stock worth $3,138,100.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

