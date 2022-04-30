Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
TPZ opened at $14.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $14.99.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
