Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TPZ opened at $14.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPZ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 39,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 27,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $578,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

