TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Given New €59.00 Price Target at UBS Group

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from €57.00 ($61.29) to €59.00 ($63.44) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($62.37) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($63.44) to €56.00 ($60.22) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of TotalEnergies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of TTE opened at $48.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $126.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $1,234,997,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $1,309,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $4,688,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

