Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Short Interest Update

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the March 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,902,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Touchpoint Group stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. 538,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,893. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Touchpoint Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

About Touchpoint Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and supplies a fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business.

